Veritaseum (VERI) Hits Market Cap of $52.33 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $52.33 million and $1,366.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for $24.35 or 0.00122053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

