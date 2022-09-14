VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Up 283.3% in August

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.31%.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VersaBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VersaBank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.