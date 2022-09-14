Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 49.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and $595,503.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,011,285 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

