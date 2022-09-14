Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $280.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

