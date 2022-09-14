Vesper (VSP) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Vesper (VSP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $52,086.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,496 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.

Buying and Selling Vesper

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

