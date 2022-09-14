Viacoin (VIA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 216.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $3,459.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00299253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001231 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 70.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.26 or 0.03239926 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

