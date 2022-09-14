VIBE One Day Volume Reaches $162.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $811,388.23 and $162.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,048.49 or 0.99997714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.53 or 0.99972975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00124537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058042 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00405564 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

