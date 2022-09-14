VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,174,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

