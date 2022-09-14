VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $14.65 million and approximately $41.91 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

