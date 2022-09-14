Vidulum Price Down 15% Over Last Week (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $578,111.68 and approximately $2,650.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

