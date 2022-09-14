VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, VIDY has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $136,834.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.