Vidya Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $1.02 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 519.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.03019283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00827417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020907 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,037,183 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

