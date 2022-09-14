Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Viking Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viking Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
About Viking Energy Group
