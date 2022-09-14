Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Viking Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viking Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

