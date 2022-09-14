Viper Protocol Price Down 78.4% This Week (VIPER)

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Viper Protocol has a total market capitalization of $177,116.16 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viper Protocol has traded 78.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viper Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Viper Protocol Profile

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Viper Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viper Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viper Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viper Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

