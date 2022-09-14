Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.64.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of V opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.64. Visa has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

