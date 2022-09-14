Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.7% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.