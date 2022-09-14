Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Trading Down 3.7 %

VTY opened at GBX 770.50 ($9.31) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 852.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 881.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 675.88. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In related news, insider Earl Sibley acquired 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

About Vistry Group

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.