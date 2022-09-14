Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

SEAT opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $16,169,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at $11,871,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

