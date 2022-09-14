Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.
SEAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Vivid Seats Stock Down 4.2 %
SEAT opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.35.
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
