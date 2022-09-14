Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,469,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after buying an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

