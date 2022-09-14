Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vertical Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

Shares of VMC opened at $163.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.96. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

