Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vertical Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.
Shares of VMC opened at $163.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.96. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
