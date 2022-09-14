Vulcano (VULC) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Vulcano (VULC) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Vulcano has a total market cap of $48,957.82 and $27,030.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcano coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcano has traded 66.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcano alerts:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PWR Coin (PWR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vulcano Coin Profile

Vulcano is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io.

Vulcano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.