Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €126.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of WCH opened at €150.05 ($153.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €117.80 ($120.20) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €151.83.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

