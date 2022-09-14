Wagerr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.59 million and $79.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00094110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00069406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022031 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007818 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,272,266 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.