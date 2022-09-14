Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop comprises approximately 6.1% of Conversant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Conversant Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of Walker & Dunlop worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.23. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

