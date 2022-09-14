Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $630,288.73 and $314,338.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029841 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

