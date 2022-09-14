Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Price Tops $0.0000

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Wallet Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Wallet Swap has a market cap of $451,018.07 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00532487 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00817027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016297 BTC.
Wallet Swap Coin Profile
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Wallet Swap
