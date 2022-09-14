Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.