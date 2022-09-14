Wanchain 1-Day Volume Tops $1.73 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.17 million and $1.73 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00067097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00030860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007635 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

