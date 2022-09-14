Warp Finance Price Hits $14.16 on Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $14.16 or 0.00069881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $66,204.06 and $2.46 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008090 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

