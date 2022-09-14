Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Lowered to $345.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAT. UBS Group increased their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.25.

Waters Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $299.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.46. Waters has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $413.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters



Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

