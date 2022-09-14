Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $427,703.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 140.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.01188461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00833957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise launched on May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

