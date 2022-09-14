WAX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.42 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $197.57 million and $12.42 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.19 or 0.99996768 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.
WAX Coin Profile
WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,931,187,852 coins and its circulating supply is 2,160,238,015 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WAX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.