Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $56.25. Approximately 147,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,229,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $994,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,909.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 169,539 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

