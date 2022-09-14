WebDollar Price Hits $0.0001 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.92 million and $27,088.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 235.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WebDollar
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,659,974,371 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar.
WebDollar Coin Trading
