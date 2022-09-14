Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.46.

Several research firms have commented on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Weber in the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Weber by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.81. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weber will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

