Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Up 7%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.32. 26,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,160,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEBR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Weber by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weber by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weber by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Weber by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

