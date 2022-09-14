Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

