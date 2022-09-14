Wedbush Upgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to “Outperform”

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Telos Price Performance
TLS opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Telos has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $793.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telos (TLS)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.