Wedbush Upgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to “Outperform”

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TLS opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Telos has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $793.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 662,516 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 635,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,205,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 535,525 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

