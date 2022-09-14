Wedbush Weighs in on SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $29.18 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $77.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $77,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

