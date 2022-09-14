Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $800.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.95.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

REGN stock opened at $701.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $611.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.