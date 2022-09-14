Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,540,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,307,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

