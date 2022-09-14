Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

