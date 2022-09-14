WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Down 3.8 %

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

NYSE:MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.74. The company has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.