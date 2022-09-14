WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.74. The company has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
