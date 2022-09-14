WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.76. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.15.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

