WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases New Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

