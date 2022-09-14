WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,691,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATH opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

