Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,414,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $157,429,000 after acquiring an additional 93,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $17,341,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

