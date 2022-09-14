WeTrust Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $192,219.48 and $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. Telegram | Facebook “

