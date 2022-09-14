Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Weyerhaeuser traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 182337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after buying an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after buying an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after buying an additional 372,177 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

