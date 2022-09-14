Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

